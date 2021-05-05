Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Invests $197,000 in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 55,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,064,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $420.35 million, a P/E ratio of -71.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $158,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

