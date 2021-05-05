Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to post sales of $133.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.71 million. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $740.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $20.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 120,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 86,815 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 146,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.52. 16,314,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,270,879. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

