Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAVA traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,546. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.46 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

