Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $103.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $54,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

