Catherine West Buys 33,300 Shares of Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) Stock

Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) insider Catherine West bought 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,970.00 ($21,407.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Monash IVF Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Monash IVF Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Monash IVF Group Limited provides assisted reproductive and specialist women imaging services in Australia and Malaysia. The company offers diagnosis and treatment of infertility, fertility research and treatment services, tertiary level prenatal diagnostic services, low intervention IVF services, and diagnostic ultrasound services.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Monash IVF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monash IVF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.