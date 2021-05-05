CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Up 30.2% in April

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $118.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
About CB Financial Services
CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.
