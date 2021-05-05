CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Up 30.2% in April

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $118.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

