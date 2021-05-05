cbdMD (YCBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter.

cbdMD stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. cbdMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of cbdMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other cbdMD news, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 59,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $240,408.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Raines III sold 20,000 shares of cbdMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,421.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,436 in the last three months.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

