Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Short Interest Down 19.5% in April

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

CNGO opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Cengage Learning Holdings II has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

About Cengage Learning Holdings II

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education and technology company for learners, serving the higher education, school, professional, library, and workforce training markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Learning, Gale, and International.

