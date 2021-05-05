Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Short Interest Down 19.5% in April

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.
CNGO opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Cengage Learning Holdings II has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $20.50.
About Cengage Learning Holdings II
