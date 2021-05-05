CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Shares Down 1.8%

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.20 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 83.60 ($1.09). 72,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 232,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.10 ($1.11).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.40 million and a P/E ratio of -26.97.

About CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group plc, a domain name service provider, operates as an owner and registrant of a portfolio of domain names worldwide. It operates through Reseller, Small Business, and Corporate segments. The Reseller segment distributes domain names and provides consultancy services to retailers. The Small Business provides domain names and ancillary services to end users.

