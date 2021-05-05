Centric Cash Achieves Market Cap of $3.30 Million (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Centric Cash has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $870,491.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00044423 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Coin Profile

Centric Cash is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,091,534,938 coins. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

