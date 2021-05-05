Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) CFO David L. Messenger Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CCS stock opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $78.96.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,638,000 after purchasing an additional 83,089 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Century Communities by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 128,432 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 493.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 306,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 311,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

