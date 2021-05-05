Certara (CERT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Certara to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Certara to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Certara alerts:

NASDAQ CERT opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on CERT shares. Barclays began coverage on Certara in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.