Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.95 million.

CERS stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Cerus has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $956.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $187,131.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,787 shares of company stock worth $1,638,704 over the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.