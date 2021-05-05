CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Up 25.0% in April

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CFBK opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $23.68.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other CF Bankshares news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

