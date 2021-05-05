Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Reaches $1.78 on Major Exchanges

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $20.83 million and $1.58 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00003220 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00087919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00069610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.26 or 0.00837487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,306.98 or 0.09614778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00100706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00044888 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,720,363 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.