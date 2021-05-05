Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.01. 2,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.37. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $343.47.
In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.