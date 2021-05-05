Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.01. 2,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.37. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $343.47.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.13.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

