Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.750-10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.48 billion-$3.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.75-$10.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $7.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.96. The company had a trading volume of 652,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,532. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $343.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.37.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.80.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,268,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.