Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $750.00 at Truist

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR opened at $672.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $636.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.70. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $684.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $926,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1,051.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 65,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after acquiring an additional 60,182 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.