Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $770.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $725.00 to $770.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s current price.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $672.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $636.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $632.70. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $684.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.1% during the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $926,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,051.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 65,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after acquiring an additional 60,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

