Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Down 7.8%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s share price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.23 and last traded at $83.26. 56,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,762,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHGG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -415.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $113,733,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 4,878,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 487,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,065,000 after purchasing an additional 487,810 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Chegg by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,969,000 after purchasing an additional 466,328 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 431,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

