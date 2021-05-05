Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Down 19.8% in April

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 227,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CHE traded down $7.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.46. 1,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.60.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
