Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Down 19.8% in April

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 227,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CHE traded down $7.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.46. 1,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.60.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

