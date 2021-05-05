Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHWY. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Get Chewy alerts:

NYSE CHWY opened at $77.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.86 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.94. Chewy has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,201,051 shares of company stock worth $505,717,462. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,318,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Chewy by 4,629.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 11,082.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,637,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 57,550 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.