Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 38.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,007,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 231.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

