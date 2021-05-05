Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $681,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 38.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

