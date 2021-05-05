Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $753,000 Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYX opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $607,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,152 over the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

