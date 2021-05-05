Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $105.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.36 and a 200-day moving average of $92.22.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

