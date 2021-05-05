Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $629,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $148.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $149.81.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

