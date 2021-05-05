Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after buying an additional 272,651 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after buying an additional 201,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock opened at $193.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.84. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.65 and a fifty-two week high of $196.91.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.