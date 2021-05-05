Chimerix (CMRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. On average, analysts expect Chimerix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chimerix stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $741.41 million, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.

Several analysts have commented on CMRX shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group started coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.96.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

