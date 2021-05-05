China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited manufactures and distribute dairy products primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of liquid milk products, ice cream, milk formula and other dairy products. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. “

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

Shares of CIADY stock opened at $51.28 on Monday. China Mengniu Dairy has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.46.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Mengniu Dairy (CIADY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.