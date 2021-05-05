Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,155,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,557,000 after buying an additional 506,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CB opened at $172.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.17. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01.
Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.
In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
Featured Article: Float
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.