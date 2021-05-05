Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,155,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,557,000 after buying an additional 506,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $172.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.17. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

