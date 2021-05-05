CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIXX. Barclays raised shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get CI Financial alerts:

NYSE:CIXX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,871. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $171,942,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $53,803,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,557,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.