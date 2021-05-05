CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$60.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.94.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$52.38 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$30.38 and a 1 year high of C$54.09. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

