CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

CIT Group has raised its dividend payment by 129.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CIT Group has a payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CIT Group to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

NYSE:CIT opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CIT Group will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

In related news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,419.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

