Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Buy

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

NYSE:CMA traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $78.28. 15,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average is $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $76.61.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,443 shares of company stock worth $779,944 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

