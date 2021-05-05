Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Increased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after buying an additional 4,278,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after buying an additional 3,079,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $73.29. The stock had a trading volume of 791,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,965,326. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $152.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

