Citigroup Upgrades Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) to Neutral

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FGETF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flight Centre Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Flight Centre Travel Group stock remained flat at $$12.70 on Wednesday. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

