Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $50.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of CFG opened at $48.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 73.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,082 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

