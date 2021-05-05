Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,959 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 101,497 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $16,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS stock opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average of $131.09. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $269,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,246,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $90,700.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.