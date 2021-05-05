Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,200 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869,487 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,309 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,342,000 after purchasing an additional 267,068 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 779,500 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Energy Transfer by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,368,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 952,957 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

