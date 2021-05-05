Clarius Group LLC Invests $202,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $41,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Shares of FTNT opened at $206.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.70 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $348,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,525 shares of company stock worth $11,429,483. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.