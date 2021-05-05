Clarius Group LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $125.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

