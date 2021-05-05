Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of AerCap by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 6.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

AER stock opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.62 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

