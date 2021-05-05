Clarius Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $8,502,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $663,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $2,369,000.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.3813 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

STLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. AlphaValue upgraded Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

