Clarius Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,880 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $125.85 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $81.51 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.11 and its 200 day moving average is $106.99. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at $24,776,084.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ABC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

