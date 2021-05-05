ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 946,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,985 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CACG opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

