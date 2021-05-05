Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 385.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,425 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,788 shares of company stock worth $7,376,744. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

