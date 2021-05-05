Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.26 Million

Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will post sales of $131.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.10 million and the lowest is $130.23 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $91.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $593.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.75 million to $608.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $790.43 million, with estimates ranging from $768.23 million to $851.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.61 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $1,738,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $3,676,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 942,686 shares of company stock worth $72,261,961. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,084 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Cloudflare by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.