Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CLOV traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,903,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,459,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

