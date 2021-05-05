CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Down 17.0% in April

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,100 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 378,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:CNSP opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.47.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CNS Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.